Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI): The bodies of four devotees from Karnataka's Belagavi, who lost their lives in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, arrived at Delhi Airport around 12 PM on Thursday, according to Belagavi District Commissioner Mohammad Roshan.

From Delhi the bodies will be brought to Belagavi this evening. Roshan said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the district administration to receive the bodies upon arrival. Due to lack of time, the post-mortem in Delhi has been canceled, he said. Arrangements are being made to conduct the post-mortem in Belagavi.

Also Read | Powai Shocker: Man Blackmails Businessman Friend in Mumbai, Demands INR 80 Lakh and Sexual Favours From His Wife; Case Registered.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that senior officers are coordinating the effort to bring back the bodies.

"IPS officer Hariram Shankar is coordinating the movement of mortal remains of four people from Kumbh Mela, moving in two ambulances towards Delhi. Special DC, Harsha from Belagavi is reaching Delhi. Both will ensure and also fly with the mortal remains to reach Belagavi this evening," Gowda told ANI.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal Announces 7 Guarantees for Government Residential Servants and Staff (Watch Videos).

"The 3:20 pm IndiGo flight for the mortal remains and four accompanying family members and officers has also been arranged by the Government of Karnataka. As of now, there is no report of any other injured or hospitalised. However, if directed, the Nodal Officer of Govt of Karnataka, Harshal Boyar, has been asked to take all measures necessary to find out if there are any more injured in any of the hospitals," he added.

Leaders across the political spectrum expressed condolences on the tragic stampede incident, that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, killing 30 and injuring several others.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna addressed the press and said that 25 bodies have been identified while the rest are yet to be identified. "A total of 30 people have died unfortunately in the stampede that took place at the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj. Twenty-five bodies have been identified and the rest five are yet to be identified," he added.

Among the deceased, four are from Karnataka, one from Assam and one from Gujarat, the DIG said, adding that 36 people were being treated at a local medical college. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)