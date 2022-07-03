Morigaon, Jul 3 (PTI) The bodies of four persons from Assam's Morigaon district who were among those killed in a landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur reached their native place on Sunday.

Officials of Morigaon district administration paid their last respects to the deceased before the last rites were performed.

All the four bodies were cremated in Lahorighat area, from where the deceased hailed.

Gopal Phukan, Haramohan Deka, Pallab Laran and Dipankar Bordoloi were among the eight persons from Assam who have been confirmed killed in the landslide in Noney district of the neighbouring state on Wednesday night.

Morigaon deputy commissioner PR Gharphalia had said earlier that five persons from the district, all engaged as workers at the construction site, have been confirmed killed so far.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Friday shared a list of 22 names from Morigaon district who were engaged at the railway construction site. Out of these, five were rescued in injured condition, five confirmed dead and 12 others are still to be traced.

An army jawan hailing from Bajali district was also among those killed and his mortal remains reached his native village on Saturday, where the last rites were performed.

Twelve others from the state, including a railway engineer, are still missing.

The total death toll in the landslide has reached 37, while search operations are still on to locate 25 others.

Meanwhile, Assam Cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika, who is camping in Manipur since Saturday, called on the injured persons from the state there on Sunday.

He met the three injured persons from Assam who are undergoing treatment at Regional Institute of Medical Science, Imphal.

Two others were also rescued from under the debris and have already been discharged after treatment.

“As per directions of HCM Dr.@himantabiswa sir, today I visited @ImphalRims to take stock of the health conditions of 3 rescued victims out of 5 (all from Assam) from the massive landslide incident at Tupul, Manipur who are still undergoing treatment at the institute,” Hazarika Tweeted.

He added that as the health condition of all the injured is now stable, arrangements have been made for their return to Assam on Monday by an flight.

