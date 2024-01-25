Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with a probe into alleged irregularities in purchase of body bags during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pednekar told PTI she had informed ED via email that she would not be present due to a pre-scheduled programme.

"Due to a pre-scheduled family programme, I informed them that I would not be present till January 28. I have told ED I will appear before it on any date they allot after January 28," Pednekar said.

It was the second time she was summoned by the ED in connection with the probe into purchase of body bags by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation during the coronavirus pandemic.

She had appeared before the ED in November last year. The agency wants to question her on her alleged role in the purchase.

