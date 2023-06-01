Nahan (HP), Jun 1 (PTI) Police on Thursday found a badly battered body of a man in a village in Paonta Sahib area of Sirmour district.

Almost immediately after the body was found in Jagatpur village, DSP Paonta Sahib and Additional SP Sirmour went to the spot and ordered an investigation.

Also Read | Gujarat: Dalit Man Attacked by Upper Caste Persons for Wearing 'Fashionable' Clothes and Sunglasses in Banaskantha, Case Registered.

According to police, the wounds suggested that the man, identified as Shahid, was assaulted with bricks and sticks.

On the basis of preliminary evidence, police detained one Salman from Jagatpur village, who confessed to the murder, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Pregnant Woman Dies After Consuming Abortion Pills Without Prescription in Raigarh; Live-In Partner Arrested.

During questioning, Salman said he had an affair with Shahid's wife and he decided to remove him from the equation, Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur, Ram Kumar Meena said.

A post mortem of the body was underway, he said, adding there has been no suggestion so far of the wife's involvement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)