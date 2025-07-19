Ranchi, Jul 19 (PTI) A migrant worker from Jharkhand was killed in a terrorist attack in Dosso region of Niger, a West African country, and efforts are on to bring his body, an official said on Saturday.

Ganesh Karmali (39), a resident of Karipani village in Bokaro district, was killed in a cross-firing between police and terrorists on July 15 in Dosso region, around 130 km from Niger capital Niamey, he said.

Bokaro labour superintendent Ranji Kumar said the process to bring his body has been initiated through the state migrant control room.

"The deceased's brother-in-law, who is also employed in Niger, said Karmali's body has been handed over to the Indian Embassy by the company. According to information, formalities are being completed before sending the mortal remains," Kumar told PTI.

Karmali was employed in an electrical company named Transrail Lighting Limited there, he said.

"We have sent a requisition for compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the company. The state government will also provide Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased under International Migrant Workers' Security Scheme," he said.

An official of the state migrant control room said they have already forwarded an email to the Indian embassy in Niamey, requesting to send the body at the earliest.

Kumar said they are expecting the body to reach Bokaro within a week.

Embassy of India, Niamey (Niger) posted on X, "In a heinous terrorist attack on 15 July in the Dosso region of Niger, one Indian national was killed, another abducted and a third remains unaccounted for."

