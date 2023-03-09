Ballia (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) Body of a 32-year-old man, who went missing on March 4, was found inside a well in Chitbadgaon area here on Thursday, police said.

An FIR regarding Akhilesh Thakur's disappearance was lodged on March 6, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Mishra said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

