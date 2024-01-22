Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) The decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found in the thicket by the side of a road in Sewri in Mumbai on Monday morning, a police official said.

Police was alerted by passersby who noticed a foul odour emanating from the area, he said.

"The woman is in the 25-40 age group. Some clothes have been found along with the skeletal remains. There are no injury marks. An accidental death report was registered and the body has been sent for post mortem," the Sewri police station official said.

