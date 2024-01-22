Bengaluru, January 22: Union Minister for Mine, Coal, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is 'anti-Hindu', adding that 'there should be no doubt about that'. "Siddaramaiah did not declare a holiday. First, he said he would not go to Ayodhya. Now, he says he will visit Ayodhya. All of this is for securing votes," Joshi said. "We will work towards creating 'Ram Rajya' in the coming five years," he added. Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Inaugurates Newly Constructed Ram Temple in Mahadevapura (Watch Video)

On the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Union Minister said: "Lord Ram, who had been away for a long time, has arrived home today. People are working with devotion everywhere. There is a festive mood all over the country." The Minister further said that Lord Ram was waiting for "a great personality to bring him home for 500 years". "Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the job. He has dedicated his life to creating a good society. PM Modi is following the principles of Ram," Joshi said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said the dream of "Ram Rajya" is being realised through the guarantee schemes launched by the Congress-led government in the state. Expressing happiness over Pran Prathistha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Shivakumar said: "Creating Ram Rajya is our dream. In order to realize this dream, five guarantees in the state have been successfully implemented. "A meaningful life is all about inculcating the principles of Lord Ram and the loyalty of Hanuman," he added.

