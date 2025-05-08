Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 8 (ANI): Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Rajasthan's Jaipur was evacuated on Thursday on the orders of the Rajasthan Sports Council president after it received a bomb threat.

Following the bomb threat, all the workers and spectators inside the stadium have been evacuated, and a heavy police force has been deployed on the stadium premises. The police officials and investigative agencies are thoroughly investigating the matter.

Also Read | ‘Why Border Villages Were Not Evacuated in Time’: TMC Leader on Deaths of Civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch by Pakistani Artillery.

According to the Rajasthan State Sports Council president, Neeraj A Pawan, a bomb threat was received through email, which was then sent to the police commissioner. The bomb disposal squad and frisking team had arrived, and the whole stadium was evacuated.

"We received a bomb threat through email. The mail was then sent to the Police Commissioner. The bomb disposal squad and frisking team have arrived here...The investigation is underway. The stadium has been completely evacuated", he said.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Rajasthan Border With Pakistan Sealed; Armed Forces on High Alert.

Earlier on Wednesday, a threat was received to bomb Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium during the KKR vs CSK Indian Premier League 2025 match. The Cricket Association of Bengal received a bomb threat through email.

The alarming message was found in CAB's official email inbox and originated from an unknown ID. Confirming the development, CAB president Snehasish Ganguly said that the matter is being investigated and all necessary precautions have been taken.

"The mail was detected from an unknown ID in CAB's official email during the match. The police are investigating the matter while security at Eden Gardens has been beefed up," Ganguly said.

The threat comes at a time of heightened national security concern following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. In response, India launched 'Operation Sindoor'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)