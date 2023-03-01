Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday started uploading Marathi translations of its judgments on its website.

A separate tab has been made available on the high court website (bombayhighcourt.nic.in) where Marathi translations of three judgments, pronounced on February 20, were uploaded.

The tab `Nivadak Nirnay' (selected judgments) can be seen on the home page. Translations of judgments pronounced by division benches of Justices D H Thakur and Kamal Khata, Justices D H Thakur and Abhay Ahuja, and Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik became available through this tab on Wednesday. A clarification was also issued stating that the translations should be used only for the purpose of helping litigants understand judgements in their mother-tongue, and not for any other purposes like execution or enforcement of court directives.

English would continue to be the official language for judgments, it said.

In January, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had launched a service for translating Supreme Court judgments into regional languages.

The Kerala High Court recently started uploading its judgments in Malayalam.

