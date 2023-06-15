New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Travelling and exploring are not only multidimensional learning experiences but also natural therapy that can heal even the most difficult wounds, says a new travelogue by globetrotter Prasanna Vee.

In "One for the Road", Vee speaks of entertaining tales, unique experiences, magical moments, engrossing lessons and thought-provoking reflections from his adventures across the globe.

He also tells how one can lead a life of serial travelling, without quitting a job or compromising on any other goals in life.

Vee is an American citizen of Indian origin who grew up in Chennai, before moving to the US in 1998. Though he has followed the typical career path that most techies from the subcontinent do after migrating abroad, his passion for travelling has taken him to more than 250 countries and territories across the globe - including each of the 193 nations recognised by the UN.

He likes to be called "serial traveller".

Zip-lining over the jungle canopy in Peru, navigating the maze-like streets of Venice, bargaining for the best price in the traditional markets of Marrakech, riding a speedboat across a volcanic lake in Guatemala, or a scary walking safari in the jungles of Zambia - Vee says each and every one of these adventures has been a blessing in disguise for him.

He also says that one doesn't even need to travel internationally to experience this exhilarating feeling, even domestic travel could serve it on a platter.

Travelling and exploring for Vee are multidimensional learning experiences. "You can get stimulated by the different types of music in various countries, rouse your taste buds with different cuisines, or view the enjoyment and anguish in the world through your own lens."

He also feels that travel gives us the opportunity to reinvent ourselves.

Finally, he says travel is a natural therapist that can heal even the most difficult wounds.

"It's a doctor that can cure through distractions. It is a powerful way to mend the soul, cleanse the mind, and open the heart. Whether you are trying to fill up the cracks of your broken heart again or grieving a personal or professional loss, travel can make you forget - at least temporarily - by providing visual and mental diversions," he writes in the book, published by LetsAuthor.

