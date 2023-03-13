Visual of the ruckus inside the Lok Sabha. (Photo: Sansad TV)

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Shortly after Parliament reconvened the second leg of the Budget Session, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday, after the protesting Opposition leaders rushed to the Well of the House leading to a ruckus.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm today

While addressing the lower house, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi started speaking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks in London.

The Opposition leaders rushed to the well of the house in portest leading to a ruckus in the Parliament.

Following this, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 2 pm.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned by the speaker Jagdeep Dhankar as a ruckus was created by protesting Opposition MPs.

The second-half of the Budget session has resumed from Monday after a month long recess.

The first half of the Budget session also faced repeated disruptions and adjournments due to protest by Opposition and demand for JPC probe in the Adani issue. (ANI)

