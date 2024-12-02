New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): After the proceedings of Parliament were washed out in the first week of the Parliament's Winter Session ending November 29, both Houses are set to resume the proceedings on Monday at 11 am.

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Meanwhile, the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc are scheduled to meet at the Parliament House office of Congress President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the commencement of both Houses.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani issue.

"I hereby seek leave to move an adjournment motion to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely the recent allegations of corruption, bribery, and securities fraud involving the Adani Group and its leadership," Tagore stated.

Moreover, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi gave Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha on issues of Sambhal violence and Ajmer Sharif Dargah plea.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the lower house of Parliament on Monday.

As per the schedule issued by the secretariat, Sitharaman is expected to move the Bill further to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980, be taken into consideration and passing today in Lok Sabha.

Union Railways Minister Ashqini Vaishnaw is also expected to move a bill further to amend the Railways Act, 1989, for consideration and passing, the schedule read.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal is expected to introduce the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha.

The Bill will seek to amend the law relating to regulation of coastal shipping, promote coasting trade and encourage domestic participation therein, to ensure that India is equipped with a coastal fleet, owned and operated by the citizens of India for its national security and commercial needs, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Jayant Chaudhary and Pankaj Chaudhary will make statements on key matters.

Jaishankar is likely to make a statement regarding "Recent Developments in India"s Relations with China" while Jayanat Chaudhary is expected to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 56th Report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on Implementation of Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) Project pertaining to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

In Rajya Sabha, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Kinjarapu Rammohan Raidu are likely to move bills for the respective ministries.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is likely to move the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu is expected to move the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, for consideration and passing. The Bill seeks to provide for regulation and control of the design, manufacture, maintenance, possession, use, operation, sale, export and import of aircraft and for matter connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha.

Both houses faced brief sessions in the past week following ruckus amid opposition's demand to discuss Adani indicment.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

