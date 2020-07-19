Thane, Jul 19 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy died after he suffered an electric shock outside his house in Turbhe area in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, Tanmay Chouhan, touched an iron ladder in an apartment while playing on Friday, an official said, adding that the ladder was electrically charged due to faulty wiring.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 153 COVID-19 Positive Cases Today : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

Chouhan's parents rushed him to hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said. PTI CORR

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Affordable Smartphone: Here's Everything You Need To Know.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)