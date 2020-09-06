Ahmedabad, Sep 6 (PTI) A six-year-old boy suffocated to death after accidentally getting trapped inside a car parked by the roadside for a few hours in Ahmedabad on Sunday, police said.

The boy's mother, a domestic helper, was taking him along to her place of work around 10 am, when he entered the car parked on Airport Road without her knowledge, police said.

Also Read | Western Railway to Resume Six Pairs of Additional Special Trains From September 12 Till Further Notice.

The minor, identified as Ajay Saraniya, entered the vehicle out of fun, but accidentally got himself locked inside, an official of the Airport police station said.

"His body was found inside the car around 1 pm. Prima facie, he appeared to have died of suffocation as he remained locked inside the car for a few hours," police inspector R R Desai said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Residence 'Matoshree's' Security Beefed Up After Suspicious Calls Recieved.

"After the boy got into the car, the boy's mother went ahead thinking that he was following her. But after she failed to spot him behind after going some distance, she started looking for him all the way back to her home, but failed to trace him," he added.

Meanwhile, some local residents alerted the police around 1 pm after finding the boy inside the car. The police reached the spot and recovered the body, he said.

The body was sent for post mortem, and a case of accidental death was registered, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)