Mumbai, September 6: Security has been beefed up at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, on Sunday after anonymous international calls were received yesterday, according to the Mumbai police.

The security cover of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son and Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, and other members of the family has also been increased by the police department. Also Read | Mysuru Car Driver Fined Rs 11,000 For Blocking Route of Ambulance Ferrying Elderly Patient to Hospital.

Multiple unknown calls on Matoshree's landline number have been received on late Saturday night in which the caller, who said he was calling on behalf of India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, wanted the CM to have a chat with the underworld don, according to a senior Mumbai Police official.

"Calls were made to Matoshree landline. The caller said he was calling from Dubai and he was calling on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim. The caller had told the receptionist to connect him to the CM as Dawood wants to speak to him directly. Two calls were received and the receptionist disconnected both calls without forwarding it to anyone," the senior police official told ANI here. Also Read | Sandalwood Drug Case: Yashas K, Son of Bengaluru Congress Corporator S Keshavamurthy, Summoned by NCB.

The official further said that there were no specific threats given by the caller. "We are trying to locate the caller and find out his whereabouts. We have increased the security at the Chief Minister's residence as a precautionary measure," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)