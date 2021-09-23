New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A five-year-old boy died after coming in contact with a live electric wire while two others suffered injuries in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased and the injured boys, aged five and six respectively, are residents of a slum cluster in Khanpur area, they said.

They were playing near the slum cluster when they came in contact with the live wire on Wednesday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Atul Kumar Thakur, said, "On Wednesday, at around 4.40 pm, an information was received at Neb Sarai police station that a live electric wire was lying on the road and children have suffered an electric shock."

The three boys were rushed to Max hospital where the five-year-old boy was declared brought dead while the two others are undergoing treatment and are stated to be out of danger, he said.

A case has been registered under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

