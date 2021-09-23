Chandigarh, September 23: The roof of a dairy complex in Punjab's Ludhiana collapsed on Tuesday evening leading to the death of over ten cattle, including cows and a bull, while the labourers had a narrow escape. The incident has been reported from the Haibowal Dairy Complex in Ludhiana. Reports inform that the owners of the dairy have claimed that the building's foundation had been compromised because of a choked drain at the back of the farm. They said that the heavy rainfall over the last few days had made it worse, as reported by the Hindustan Times. Odisha: Five Elephants Die Within 13 Days in Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary Due to Bacterial Infection.

According to the report, a part of the roof collapsed at a dairy farm in Haibowal Dairy Complex on Tuesday evening. In the accident, thirteen animals, including eight cows, four calves and a bull, died One another cow had reportedly suffered spinal injury and is critical. The owners of the dairy told the Hindustan Times that most of the cows who died were pregnant and suffered an estimated loss of Rs 10 lakh. Animals Frozen in Kazakhstan in -51 Degrees Temperature is Fake? Viral Video Doing The Rounds Online Raises Doubts Whether it is Staged.

The dairy farm is jointly owned by brothers, Vishal, Ravi and Hero Vasan. Vishal told the HT, "The structure was around 15 years old but the foundation had weakened due to flow of dairy waste into the drain that passes through the rear end of the farm.” The owners have blamed a choked drain at the back of their farm had compromised the building's foundation and the incessant rainfall made it worse resulting in the collapsing of roof.

