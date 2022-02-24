Jaipur, Feb 24 (PTI) A four-and-a-half-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Thursday, police said.

Efforts to rescue the boy are going on, they said.

The boy, Ravindra, was playing in an agriculture farm near his house when he accidentally fell into the borewell, Station House Officer of Khatushyamji police station Riya Chaudhary said.

Circle officer Surendra Singh said that the boy is stuck at a depth of around 60 feet and he is being supplied oxygen through a pipe.

He said that State Disaster Response Force team and police are making efforts to rescue the boy safely by digging a land parallel to the borewell.

