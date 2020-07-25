Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy has been taken into custody for alleged sexual harassment of a toddler in a village under Debai police station area here, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The girl has been sent to Bulandshahr district hospital for a medical examination to ascertain whether she has any other injuries, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Warns People Not to Click on Any URL Circulated via SMS/WhatsApp Claiming COVID-19 Relief Package of Rs 2000 for Each Citizen.

Based on information received on Friday night, a case was registered against the minor boy who was taken into custody, the SSP further said.

He added that doctors mentioned that no external injury has been found in the girl. The medical report of girl is awaited.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials to Enhance COVID-19 Testing Capacity to One Lakh Tests Per Day by Monday: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)