Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A portion of a bridge in Jammu's Gadigarh area collapsed, following heavy rainfall in the region.

As per the visuals, the bridge is located on a stream. Due to heavy rainfall in the area, the water level rose in the stream leading to the collapse of a large portion of the bridge on Wednesday morning.

Also Read | NEET 2020: Admit Cards Downloaded by Over 4 Lakh Students Within 3 Hours From nta.ac.in.

According to a local resident, the bridge is called Bablian bridge. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)