New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday appointed election observers and in-charges for the forthcoming elections in various states.

Nitin Nabin has assumed charge as national president of the ruling party at a crucial juncture, as the BJP aims to win the five upcoming state elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, and Kerala.

Also Read | Mewar Royal Family Property Dispute: All About the Legal Battle As Delhi High Court Seeks Sisters’ Response to Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar’s Plea for Control of Assets.

BJP's National General Secretary Vinod Tawde has been appointed the election incharge for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, while Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje named as the election co-in-charge.

Tawde has also been given the additional responsibility of serving as an Election Observer for the Chandigarh Mayor Election. This comes as the party prepares for a high-stakes contest in the city. The Mayor's election is set to be held through open voting.

Also Read | Gold, Silver Prices Hit Record Highs on Multi Commodity Exchange As Global Tensions Push Investors to Safe Havens.

The mayoral term for 2026 will be the fifth and final term of the current five-year municipal corporation, which has been in effect from 2022 to 2026. For the 2026 term, the mayor's post is reserved for the general category. The current mayor's term ends on January 29, 2026, so the election process must be completed before that date.

For the Greater Bengaluru Corporation election, the party has appointed former national general secretary Ram Madhav as the election incharge, while former Rajasthan state president Satish Poonia and member of the Maharashtra legislative assembly Sanjay Upadhyay as election co-in-charges.

Ahead of the Telangana Municipal and Corporation elections, the BJP has announced three appointments. Ashish Shelar, minister in the Maharashtra government, will serve as the election incharge, while former Rajasthan state president Ashok Parnami and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma will serve as the Election co-in-charges.

Earlier today, Nitin Nabin assumed the charge as the 12th and youngest national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Elected unopposed, Nabin will chair his first office bearers meeting on Wednesday at the party headquarters in the national capital. The new BJP chief is set to review the party's strategy and programs for these crucial polls in the meeting. The meeting will also focus on organisational development and other key initiatives.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)