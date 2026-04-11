Purulia (West Bengal) [India], April 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of corruption, saying a BJP government in the state will not spare any corrupt person.

Addressing a campaign rally here, the Union Home Minister said a BJP government will include the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule. He said a BJP government will implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

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"Mamata Banerjee has put the entire Bengal in the fire of corruption. Teacher recruitment scam, municipal corporation recruitment scam, cow smuggling scam, ration scam, MGNREGA scam, PM Awas scam, coal smuggling scam... numerous such scams have been carried out by the TMC government. After the BJP government comes to power, not a single corrupt person will be spared; everyone will be held accountable," he said.

"Bring a BJP government, and we will implement a Uniform Civil Code with one law for both Hindu and Muslims. Nobody will be able to marry 4 times," he added.

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Amit Shah said the BJP has decided that "as soon as its government is formed, we will include the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule".

"Both Rajbanshi and Kurmali languages are major languages of Bengal, Assam, and Jharkhand, and the task of bringing them into the Eighth Schedule will be done by the BJP government," he said.

"Employees in West Bengal will also receive the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission as soon as the BJP Govt is formed in the state. BJP will also make major announcements for unemployed youth. Those who became overage for government jobs due to TMC's misgovernance will also be given relaxation. Employees in West Bengal will also receive the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission as soon as the BJP Govt is formed in the state," he added.

The Union Home Minister alleged that farmers in Bankura are being forced to resort to distress sale of patato due to policies of the Trinamool government.

"In Bankura, there is surplus potato production, yet Mamata Didi's decisions have restricted supply to Odisha and Jharkhand, forcing farmers to sell potatoes worth Rs 20 for just Rs 2. I say this clearly, on the very evening a BJP Chief Minister takes oath, the movement of potatoes to Jharkhand and Odisha will be allowed," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was campaigning in Keshiary, attacked BJP over some promises in its manifesto.

She alleged that "free and fair elections are not possible" under the BJP's rule.

"They have spoken about UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in the manifesto...I will vehemently oppose this. They are in the majority today so they will pass the Bill. When they won't be in the majority tomorrow, we will revoke the Bill...Free and fair elections are not possible as long as they remain," she said.

"Our fight is with 'Vanish Kumar' (referring to CEC Gyanesh Kumar)...SIR is a huge scam. This is not SIR but an attempt to bring BJP to power. This is a scam to delete names. 90 lakh names have been deleted," she added.

West Bengal will go to the polls on April 23 and 29 and the results will be declared on May 4.

In 2021, TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. BJP won 77 seats. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)