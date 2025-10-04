Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 4 (ANI): The Border Roads Organisation created history once again by completing construction of the world's highest motorable road at 19,400 feet at Mig La Pass, surpassing its own previous world record.

Earlier, the world's highest motorable road was known to be Umling La, at 19,024 feet.

The Mig la pass, constructed by project Himank holds immense strategic significance as the third vital axis from Hanle to Fukche, while also helping boost tourism.

"Border Roads Organisation #BRO has once again created history as Project Himank constructed the world's highest motorable road at Mig La Pass (19,400 ft) in #Ladakh, surpassing its own Guinness World Record set at Umling La (19,024 ft)", the Indian Army posted on X.

Earlier, a BRO team also unfurled the tricolour at the peak of the pass.

The newly built Likaru-Mig La-Fukche road holds immense strategic significance as the third vital axis from Hanle to Fukche, while also boosting tourism in Ladakh and upliftment of India's First Villages. A shining testament to the indomitable spirit, engineering excellence & unwavering dedication of the BRO in Nation Building.

Umling La Pass, which held the record previously is also located in Ladakh at an altitude od 19,024 feet. The road was constructed at an altitude higher than the Mount Everest base camps - the south base camp in Nepal is at an altitude of 17,598 feet, while the north base camp in Tibet is at 16,900 feet.

Meanwhile, the whole Hanle-Chumar road in Ladakh is now open to the public, marking a significant milestone in strategic infrastructure development.

This 91 km road, constructed by Project Himank of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), connects Hanle to the border village of Chumar, traversing extreme altitudes between 14,500 and 17,200 feet, including the challenging Salsa La Pass.

In a post on social media X, ADG PI said that the Hanle-Chumar road will enhance connectivity for the Armed Forces along the borders, boosting operational readiness, facilitating access to attractions like Hanle Observatory, Kyun Tso Lake, Chilling Tso Lake, and Tso Moriri, and promoting local tourism.

"The road, while providing strategic connectivity for the Armed Forces along the borders, will also facilitate local connectivity and tourism in the region by connecting attractions including Hanle Observatory, Kyun Tso Lake, Chilling Tso Lake and onward to Tso Moriri," the post read.

The road's opening is anticipated to invigorate the local tourism industry, providing easier access to Ladakh's breathtaking landscapes and cultural sites and is expected to drive socio-economic development in Ladakh's remote areas. (ANI)

