Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): An idol of Shirdi Sai Baba was found broken at the Nidamanuru village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Wednesday, police said.

"There is a Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Nidamanuru village. A small idol of Sai Baba, hardly 9 inches long was found in a broken condition in the temple premises. The incident took place approximately between 4 am to 5 am," Suresh Reddy, Patamata Circle Inspector told ANI.

"The police received information at around 7.40 am. I rushed to the spot and started an investigation. A case has been filed under Sections 427, 451, 295, and 153(A) of IPC," he added.

Reddy further said that the breakage of the idol was yet to be determined.

"Whether the idol was broken by accident or if it was broken by miscreants is yet to be confirmed. There is no CCTV footage. We had asked the temple management to install proper surveillance for the temple premises after the Antarvedi chariot burning incident but they haven't yet," Reddy added. (ANI)

