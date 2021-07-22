Bareilly (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) Police have arrested a man and his sister from here for allegedly duping a company in Maharashtra of over Rs 1.27 crore on the promise of getting data entry work done for it, an official said on Thursday.

Anil Kumar Gangwar and his sister Preeti Gangwar, residents of Padri Khalsa in Bhojipura area here, ran a fake company in Maharashtra and cheated another firm in that state, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

An FIR was registered against them at Mahaikar police station in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, he said.

Both were arrested from their home in the morning and a number of debit and credit cards were recovered from their possession, the SSP said.

A case was also registered against the duo in Telengana for allegedly duping people, Sajwan said.

The Maharashtra Police has taken both the accused with them.

