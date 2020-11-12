Thoubal (Manipur) [India], November 12 (ANI): Nearly 72 kg of brown sugar worth Rs 287 crores was seized from Kamu in Thoubal district of Manipur on Wednesday, as per an official statement.

The seizure was made during a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police.

According to an official statement, multiple teams were launched by the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police on the intervening night of November 10-11 after an intelligence input about a large consignment of drugs hidden in Kamu awaiting further distribution to various parts of the country was received by the security forces.

"In a painstaking search undertaken in difficult terrain in the hours of darkness, three concealed bags containing brown sugar were recovered in the early hours of November 11. The market value of the narcotics recovered is assessed to be over Rs 287 crores," the statement read.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

