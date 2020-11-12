New Delhi, November 12: The Delhi government on Thursday decided to ban community Chhath Puja 2020 celebrations at Ghats amid rising coronavirus cases in the national capital. This decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19. The announcement was made by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Chhath Puja 2020 Date, Full Schedule, Shubh Muhurat & Rituals.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also prohibited people from celebrating Chhath Puja in public places this year. Chhath Puja 2020 will begin on November 20. Every year, people, especially from Poorvanchal, congregate on the banks of Yamuna to worship the Sun. Delhi Reports 8,593 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest So Far In A Day In National Capital.

Tweet by ANI:

Delhi govt has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at Ghats to contain the spread of #COVID19: Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister pic.twitter.com/rkhIiAASCY — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Notably, Delhi is witnessing the third wave of COVID-19. On November 12, the national capital recorded the highest single-day spike of 8,593 coronavirus cases. A total of 85 people also succumbed to the deadly virus in the National Capital.

Till now, 4,59,975 people have contracted COVID-19, out of which 7,228 people have succumbed to coronavirus. As per the official data, there are currently 42,629 active cases in the national capital.

