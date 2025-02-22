Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that the BRS and BJP are "finding fault" with the data from the caste survey conducted in the state, as they would be questioned by the backward classes about their share in power.

Reddy held a meeting with backward class associations in light of the opposition BRS and BJP alleging that the caste survey data is "inaccurate".

He stressed that the caste survey, conducted during November-December last year, was carried out meticulously.

Reddy alleged that the BJP is trying to "undermine" the caste survey, as it affects the interests of one or two castes "who wield power," if the survey conducted by the Congress passes judicial scrutiny.

The previous BRS government did not disclose the details of the Comprehensive Family Survey conducted during its tenure, as it was "full of errors". The last government used the survey report only during elections and not for the benefit of the people, he said, attacking the BRS party.

"Opposition parties conspired to ruin the entire system by distorting the process. The BC fraternity should take this seriously," Reddy cautioned.

"No one has ever conducted a caste census in independent India. Some fear that BCs will stake a claim once the Backward Classes population is declared," he said.

Asserting that the outcome of the caste survey is 100 per cent accurate, he appealed to everyone not to be "misled by falsehoods".

The CM urged BC leaders to hold meetings on the survey and pass resolutions accepting it.

"The caste census is a Bible, Bhagavad Gita, and Quran for all weaker sections," he said.

