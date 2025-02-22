NEP Row: 'Tamil Nadu Would Regress by 2000 Years if National Education Policy Implemented in State', Says CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has strongly opposed the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the state, warning that it would regress the state by 2,000 years.

Politics IANS| Feb 22, 2025 05:21 PM IST
Chennai, February 11: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has strongly opposed the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the state, warning that it would regress the state by 2,000 years. Addressing a public gathering in Cuddalore on Saturday, he reiterated that the state would reject the policy even if the Union government offered financial incentives worth Rs 10,000 crore. Stalin criticised the NEP’s three-language policy, accusing the Union government of attempting to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu.

He asserted that his administration would not tolerate any move that undermines the state’s identity or the prominence of the Tamil language. Highlighting disparities in language funding, the Chief Minister pointed out that despite Tamil being spoken by nearly 8 crore people, the central government had allocated only Rs 74 crore for its development. In contrast, Sanskrit, spoken by only a few thousand people, received a significantly higher allocation of Rs 1,488 crore. Tamil Nadu Linguistic Minorities Forum Urges CM Stalin to Implement NEP.

Tamil Nadu has been at odds with the central government over the NEP, with the ruling DMK accusing the Union Education Ministry of withholding crucial funds for key educational programmes. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reaffirmed that the state would continue following its long-standing two-language policy, promoting only Tamil and English in its education system.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier countered Stalin’s statements, accusing him of misrepresenting progressive reforms for political gain. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to look beyond political differences and consider the benefits that the NEP could bring to students. The issue has further intensified as the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition party, has also voiced support for the two-language policy.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 2,152 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) for Tamil Nadu. In a letter to PM Modi, he strongly objected to the central government’s decision to link SSA funds with the PM SHRI Schools scheme, arguing that both are distinct programmes and should not be conditional on NEP adoption. Centre Trying to Impose Hindi on Us: Tamil Nadu Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on NEP.

Stalin denounced this move as a violation of cooperative federalism, stating that such conditions place undue pressure on states to conform to centrally dictated policies. He emphasised that withholding SSA funds adversely impacts thousands of students and teachers in Tamil Nadu. Reiterating his stand, the CM called on the Prime Minister to ensure that education funding is released without any link to the NEP, stressing that Tamil Nadu would not compromise on its principles for financial incentives.

 

Tags:
DMK MK Stalin National Education Policy NEP NEP Row Tamil language Udhayanidhi Stalin
DMK MK Stalin National Education Policy NEP NEP Row Tamil language Udhayanidhi Stalin
