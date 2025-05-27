Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday embarked on a significant overseas tour to the United Kingdom and the United States, according to the official statement.

The visit includes a mix of political, academic, and industry engagements, reflecting Telangana's growing global stature and KTR's role in shaping its modern narrative.

Also Read | 'Pakistani': BJP MLC N Ravikumar's Remark Against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum Triggers Row, Karnataka Police Prepare To Initiate Legal Action (Watch Video).

In the United Kingdom, KTR will participate in India Week 2025, hosted by Bridge India in London, where he will deliver the keynote address.

According to the official statement, global policymakers, political leaders, and thought leaders will attend the event. KTR's address will focus on the BRS government's transformative governance model over the past nine years, highlighting Telangana's innovation-driven development, inclusive policies, and global aspirations.

Also Read | Kerala Rains- Weather Forecast: Kerala Reels Under Monsoon Fury As Gusty Winds, Heavy Rains Cause Widespread Damage; Several Trains Running Late.

During the same visit, KTR will inaugurate the Knowledge Centre of Pragmatic Design Solutions Limited (PDSL) in Warwick. PDSL provides advanced R&D services to leading automotive brands such as McLaren, Aston Martin, and Jaguar Land Rover.

The newly established centre includes a cutting-edge Near-Shore Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) Test Facility, which signifies Telangana's deepening links with global mobility technology ecosystems. KTR's presence underlines the state's commitment to fostering technological innovation and international collaboration.

In the United States, KTR will be the chief guest at the Telangana Formation Day and BRS Silver Jubilee celebrations on June 1 at the Comerica Centre in Frisco, Texas. The event, organised by Telangana NRIs, is expected to draw thousands of participants who supported the Telangana movement and continue to contribute to its global recognition.

On June 2, KTR will address Indian students at the University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas). His interaction with students will focus on themes such as youth leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, and the role of education in nation-building.

Known for inspiring young minds through his practical and visionary approach, KTR will encourage the student community to participate in India's growth story with a futuristic outlook.

There is tremendous enthusiasm among the Indian diaspora, particularly among Telangana NRIs, entrepreneurs, and students in both the UK and the US. KTR's visit is being seen as a significant opportunity to strengthen ties with the diaspora and position Telangana as a global leader in innovation, governance, and economic progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)