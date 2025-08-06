New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP KR Suresh Reddy on Wednesday submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking a discussion on the Godavari-Banakacherla Project, raising concerns over Andhra Pradesh's alleged unauthorised diversion of the Godavari River, which affects the water share of Telangana.

In his notice to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, Reddy requested the House to suspend its regular business for the day and discuss the issue.

The project involves building dams and barrages in Andhra Pradesh to use the Godavari River water and divert it to other river basins.

"That this House suspend the Rules, pertaining to Business listed in today's (6th August 2025) agenda and discuss the unauthorised utilization of Godavari River waters by the State of Andhra Pradesh, through the construction of dams and barrages under the Godavari-Banakacheria Project, which diverts the water to other river basins, thereby affecting the interests of the state of Telangana," the notice read.

Reddy said this diversion deprives Telangana of its rightful water share, adversely affecting the people's right to life. He emphasised that this has been a longstanding grievance with protests by Telangana residents over the decades.

The Godavari-Banakacherla Link Scheme, proposed by Andhra Pradesh at an estimated cost of Rs 80,112 crore, involves diverting 200 TMC of Godavari water at Polavaram to Rayalaseema via the Bollapalli reservoir and Banakacherla head regulator, interlinking the Godavari, Krishna, and Penna rivers.

