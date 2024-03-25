Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday announced Gaddam Srinivas Yadav as its candidate from the Hyderabad seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is the sitting MP from the seat in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

With this, the BRS has released the names of the candidates for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Earlier, BRS has fielded former minister and legislator Theegulla Padma Rao Goud from the Secunderabad seat.

The BJP has already named Madhavi Latha as its candidate from Hyderabad, while the Congress is yet to announce its contender.

In 2019, the BRS had won nine seats. Five of its sitting MPs recently joined the Congress and the BJP.

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place in a single phase on May 13.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BRS won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results would be declared on June 4. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast a vote in the general election. (ANI)

