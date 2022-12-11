Telangana, December 11: Bandi Sanjay, BJP State President, Telangana on Sunday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will never make any member from his party as chief minister and claimed it will be Bharatiya Janata Party which will form next government in the next assembly elections due in 2023.

"KCR's govt is Abkari Sarkar. BRS Slogan is Ab ki Bar Abkari Sarkar. BRS MLAs can never become CM as KCR will only make his son TwitterTillu(KTR) CM. Come along with BJP & let's break open Pragathi Bhavan. KCR & BRS will be shooed away by police first, after BJP forms govt in TS," Sanjay tweeted. PM Narendra Modi To Return to Power in 2024, Says Narasimha Rao; Exudes Confidence in BJP Winning Lok Sabha Elections With 404 Seats.

Earlier in October, K Chandrashekhar Rao launched the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking the first step towards becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, Election Commission had also approved the name change of Telangana Rashtra Samiti to "Bharat Rashtra Samiti".

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoisted the BRS flag at the party headquarters on Friday.

Sanjay also attacked Telangana legislator K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his alleged involvement in revamped Delhi Liquor scam. Earlier in the day, a Central Bureau of Investigation team arrived at the residence of K Kavitha in Banjara Hills, to question her in connection with the scam.

"KCR's daughter brought shame onto the state by involving in LiquorScam. Why should people protest raids against her? During Covid, KCR government collected Rs.15,000-20,000 from each of Hindu youth who came from Gulf, but fed other community folks with almonds and pistachios for free,' he tweeted. Border Row: Aaditya Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Government on Border Dispute With Karnataka.

"Padmashali's should chair Khadi board but who gets to chair in KCR regime? CM is killing community based occupation. During Praja Sangrama Yatra Phase 5 informed public that Korutla is a municipality for namesake and there's been no development. Once BJP forms government, we will develop Korutla,' Sanjay tweeted. Phase 5 of the Praja Sangrama Yatra by Bandi Sanjay is going on in Telangana.

