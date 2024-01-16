Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], January 16 (ANI): In a joint operation with West Bengal Police, troops of North Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) have apprehended 14 persons and rescued 240 cattle heads along the Indo-Bangladesh border, officials said on Tuesday.

As per officials, five heavy trucks were seized in the joint operation.

Taking to the social media platform, X, North Bengal Frontier BSF said, "In a commendable joint ops with West Bengal Police, valiant soldiers of 40 Bn @BSFNBFTR apprehended 14 Indian nationals involved in illegal activities with 05 heavy trucks and rescued 240 cattle from the possession of the apprehended persons."

An investigation into this matter is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

