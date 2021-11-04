New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday denied the allegations of killing two Bangladesh nationals and said it detected two dead bodies a day ago near the international border under the area of responsibility of Border Outpost (BOP) Dona in Meghalaya's Jowai region.

The BSF, in a statement, said its troops received information at about 5.30 pm on Wednesday about two dead bodies of Bangladeshi nationals lying near the International Border in "alignment to BP no. 1331/M".

Deceased are identified as Askar Ali, a resident of Lohajuri (approximately two km from International Border), and Arif Hossain, a resident of Mikirpara (approximately 600 meters from International Border), under Kanaighat area in Bangladesh's Sylhet district.

"The area is secluded and no Indian national goes there. On getting info, own party from BOP Dona was sent to ascertain the facts," the BSF statement mentions.

"Border Guard Bangladesh has also been informed and own troops are awaiting their response," it added.

However, the BSF clarified "it appears that a section of media in Bangladesh has misinterpreted the case and is claiming that "2 Bangladeshi men shot dead by BSF along Sylhet border." (ANI)

