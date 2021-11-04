People all across India are now celebrating Diwali. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way how we used to celebrate festivals. Though the pandemic might not have the impact that it had last 1.5 years, people are still advised to stay at their homes. As such, people can use social media platforms to send their greetings to their loved ones. WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform has also introduced special Happy Diwali stickers so that users can send their greetings to their family and friends. Here's how you can send Diwali GIFs and stickers on WhatsApp. WhatsApp Likely To Extend Time Limit for ‘Delete for Everyone’ Feature.

GIFs:-

1. Open your WhatsApp and chatbox of a person to whom you want to send GIFs.

2. Click on the GIF section and type 'Diwali' in the search bar.

3. You can choose the GIF that you like and hit on the send button.

Stickers:-

1. Open your WhatsApp and select a person to whom you want to send stickers.

2. Tap on the 'Stickers' section located along with the GIFs option.

3. You will then come across several stickers packs. Select the one which reads 'Happy Diwali' or 'Diwali'.

4. Click on the 'Add' button and then you will be directed to Google Play Store to download the stickers pack.

5. After successful download head back to your WhatsApp, open the chat box of a contact and select a sticker that you would like to send from the downloaded stickers pack.

6. Tap on the send button, and you are good to go.

