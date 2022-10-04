Srinagar, Oct 4 (PTI) BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday.

During his visit, Singh interacted with troops of the Border Security Force and the Army, and was also briefed about operations along the LoC.

"Sh Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS DG BSF visited #forward areas on #LOC in #Kupwara sector; interacted with #gallant #bordermen, Army officials, had Ops briefing and appreciated the level of morale and preparedness of #BSF troops to face any action to protect sanctity of our #borders,” the BSF Kashmir said in a tweet.

