New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday exchanged sweets and greetings with Pak Rangers on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.

The Indian border guarding force exchanged the sweets at different border outposts along with the India-Pakistan international border, including Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner and Jaisalmer.

The move is part of an attempt to better cordial relationships and harmony between the border guarding forces of both countries.

The tradition of exchanging sweets and greetings on festivals and special occasions of national importance has been a gesture of goodwill between the two countries for many years. Both countries take pride in fulfilling this tradition to maintain the relationship of cordiality.

Besides, the BSF personnel in Meghalaya also exchanged greetings and sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh at various locations on the India- Bangladesh border on the auspicious occasion of the festival.

Troops of BSF Tripura also extended their warmest greetings to the Border Guard Bangladesh on the joyous occasion of Eid-Al-Adha and exchanged sweets at the Integrated Check Post in Agartala as a goodwill gesture.

The South Bengal Frontier of BSF celebrated the festival of Eid-Al-Adha by exchanging sweets and greetings with the Border Guard Bangladesh at various Border posts including ICP Petrapole and Mahadipur.

The South Bengal Frontier of BSF, on this auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha, is maintaining a strict vigil in the border areas to ensure the safety and security of the nation and will continue to participate in such initiatives to promote harmony and goodwill between India and Bangladesh (ANI)

