Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 11 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled a major bid by terrorists to smuggle weapons from Bangladesh along the International Border and seized a big cache of arms and ammunition in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, the officials said on Friday.

“Troops of Border Outpost Gojadanga, 153 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier thwarted the smuggling of arms and seized 4 Factory Made Air Rifle (Commando Brand) and 1 country-made pistol (Deshi Katta) along the International Border on Thursday,” BSF said in an official statement.

It further said that the smugglers were trying to take the seized weapons from India to Bangladesh.

The force official further said that on the basis of intelligence inputs to BSF, the jawans of border outpost Gojadanga laid a special ambush in the suspected area near the International Border.

“At 12:25, jawans noticed suspicious movement of three smugglers trying to move towards the International Border near Shivtola (Nakuadaha village). When the BSF jawans challenged them, all three suspects started running back towards the Indian village. The ambush party gave quick chase to the smugglers but the smugglers managed to escape by taking advantage of low visibility and waterlogging. Actually, one of the smugglers' bags fell while running. When the ambush party conducted a thorough search of the area, they seized a big plastic bag (Potla) from the spot, on opening which the said weapons were recovered,” the BSF said.

According to the BSF, the estimated value of the seized weapons is Rs 61,000.

The seized weapons have been handed over to Basirhat Police Station for further legal action.

AK Arya, DIG, Public Relations Officer of BSF South Bengal Frontier has expressed happiness over the achievements of the force.

He stated that the intelligence department of BSF is working to find out who is behind the seized weapons. (ANI)

