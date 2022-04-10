Srinagar, Apr 10 (PTI) BSF Inspector General (IG) Raja Babu Singh on Sunday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the troops deployed in Gurez Valley along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, a senior officer said.

He visited forward posts of the Border Security Force (BSF) and met troops.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Slams BJP-Led Uttar Pradesh Government for Allowing Fees Hike in Private Schools.

He was briefed about the current security situation along the frontier.

In addition to the Army, the BSF is deployed along the LoC that is vulnerable to infiltration from Pakistan.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Arrives in Washington DC to Attend India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

The Kashmir frontier chief of the border guarding force also attended a public interaction and outreach programme in Davar village where the force distributed seeds and farming equipment among locals.

"All-round development of the remote border areas of Kashmir is the objective of BSF," Singh said.

Gurez, a picturesque valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, is located along the LoC and remains cut off from the rest of Kashmir Valley during winter months due to heavy snowfall.

The area is sensitive from the security point of view as it is vulnerable to terrorist infiltration from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

It is located at an altitude of 8,000 feet (2,400 metre) and is about 123 km from Srinagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)