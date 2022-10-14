Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) A BSF jawan went missing after falling into a river while chasing cattle smugglers on a boat at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, a statement said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night when the jawan was chasing the smugglers on the Bhagirathi river, the BSF statement said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Wins World Green City Award 2022.

A BSF patrol team spotted cattle smugglers at the river, it said.

"While moving towards the smugglers on a boat, it faced heavy turbulence in the middle of the river due to which constable Amit Kumar fell into high water current and has been missing since then," it added.

Also Read | World Sight Day 2022: Unique Blind Walk in Chandigarh To Support Eye Donation.

Three teams of NDRF were searching for Kumar, the BSF said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)