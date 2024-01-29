New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Foiling a fresh attempt of drug smuggling at the India-Bangladesh International Border, the Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested two Bangladeshi smugglers and seized 1,457 Phensedyl bottles.

BSF personnel of its South Bengal Frontier Battalion foiled the smuggling attempt during an operation conducted earlier on Monday in Murshidabad and Malda areas under the Nadia district of West Bengal.

"The two Bangladeshi smugglers were held when they were trying to smuggle 1,457 Phensedyl bottles from India to Bangladesh. The estimated value of the seized Phensedyl bottles is Rs 2,98,264," said the BSF in a statement.

According to the information, the force said, in the first incident on January 29, the BSF personnel of Border Outpost Noorpur, 115 Battalion, received information that some smugglers were going to smuggle a consignment of Phensedyl bottles.

"On receiving the information, the jawans increased their vigilance. At around 5 am, the jawans saw smugglers moving from India towards Bangladesh with some goods in their hands. After this, the jawans challenged the smugglers and ran towards the smugglers to catch them. Seeing the Jawans coming towards them, the smugglers got scared and tried to run away but the Jawans caught both the smugglers. When the smugglers were searched, 346 bottles of Phensedyl were recovered from them. The bottles of Phensedyl were seized and both the smugglers were arrested."

Arrested smugglers were identified as MD Sahin Reza and Md Habibur Rahman.

During interrogation,the BSF said, the smugglers revealed that both of them were citizens of Bangladesh and had been involved in the smuggling business for their livelihood.

"The smugglers further said that they had entered India by crossing the Bhagirathi river and near the brick kiln of Jangipada. They received a consignment of Phensedyl from an unknown Indian which they were supposed to hand over to Md Babu Ali in Bangladesh. But BSF jawans caught them with the consignment of Phensedyl while smuggling," said the BSF.

Apart from this, BSF jawans seized 580 Phensedyl bottles near Border outpost Charkutibadi, 431 Phensedyl bottles near Border outpost Matyari, and 100 Phensedyl bottles near Border outpost Dobarpara in different operations conducted on Monday.

The arrested smugglers and seized Phensedyl bottles have been handed over to the concerned police station for further action. (ANI)

