Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], November 26 (ANI): In a major anti-smuggling and border security operation, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel recovered three drones and a packet of heroin along the Punjab border in recent operations, underscoring their vigilance and operational efficiency.

According to BSF officials here on Wednesday, the first recovery took place last night near the village of Kamal Wala, Ferozepur, where troops recovered a DJI Mavic 3 drone along with a packet of heroin weighing 557 grams from a farming field following a reported drone movement.

In a separate operation today on the Tarn Taran border, BSF personnel, in collaboration with Punjab Police, recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a field near the village Pallopati, Tarn Taran, after tracking a drone movement.

Later in the morning, another intelligence-based operation led to the recovery of a DJI Air 3S drone from a farming field adjacent to the village of Burj, Tarn Taran.

Officials said these recoveries reflect the sharp vigilance, technological expertise, and steadfast dedication of BSF troops in safeguarding the nation's borders and preventing the smuggling of contraband through rogue drones.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended an armed smuggler and recovered over 11 kg of heroin during an intelligence-based operation in the Gurdaspur sector. According to a BSF official statement, the operation was launched on Saturday following reliable inputs from the force's intelligence wing regarding suspicious activity near the depth area of DBN Road. BSF intelligence staff apprehended an individual moving suspiciously near Pakhoke Mahimara village. The suspect, a resident of Chheherta in Amritsar, was found carrying "01 pistol with a magazine, 01 live round, one mobile phone, and Rs 4,210.

The packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, fitted with illuminating strips, tied with nylon thread and hooks. Inside, 20 smaller packets concealed in layers of cloth and plastic were found. The BSF said all seized items have been handed over to PS DBN for further legal action. (ANI)

