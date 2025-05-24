Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 24 (ANI): In a targeted operation based on intelligence inputs, Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered a packet of suspected heroin weighing approximately 567 grams near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Punjab Frontier, BSF, the search operation was launched in a suspected area near the village Mahawa. During the search, troops recovered one packet of suspected heroin weighing approximately 567 grams.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Karnataka: 24-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Belagavi.

The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and had an improvised metal wire loop and an illuminating strip attached.

The successful operation is attributed to timely and actionable intelligence provided by the BSF's intelligence wing, once again thwarting an attempt by narco-syndicates to smuggle drugs into Punjab.

Also Read | X Down: Elon Musk's X Services Face Longest Outage Due to Data Centre Glitch.

Earlier, in a seperate operation, BSF thwarted multiple cross-border smuggling attempts in Punjab's Ferozepur district, recovering two drones and apprehending an armed suspect, said a statement from BSF, Punjab Frontier.

Acting on intelligence provided by the BSF's intelligence wing, troops apprehended a suspected individual from the village of Gendu Kilcha earlier today. The suspect, a resident of Habib Wala village, was found in possession of a country-made pistol and a motorcycle.

He has been handed over to the Mamdot Police Station for further questioning to probe possible illicit connections.

Meanwhile, Punjab's Mohali police arrested seven foreign nationals in an alleged cyber fraud case, who allegedly operated a gang to dupe multiple people across the country by befriending the victims on social media and getting money from them under the guise of paying customs for releasing a package.

According to Mohali's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Harmandeep Singh Hans, the accused are from Ghana and Nigeria, and a parallel gang is managing the operation in Nigeria, too. The police have found transactions worth Rs 15 crore from the gang's devices, and have seized multiple SIM cards, mobile phones, and laptops.

"These people were operating a gang where they befriended people on social media, when there was a certain level of comfort they used to say they have sent a gift to the victims and even used to send photos of it. There were some photos we found where US dollars were in the photo and they said that is the gift which is sent," the SSP told ANI.

According to Hans, multiple people from across the country were targeted in the fraud, with some from other countries too. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)