Abohar (Punjab) [India], May 3 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday recovered two plastic bottles filled with heroin from Punjab's Abohar sector.

"BSF troops deployed on patrolling duty noticed a suspected person hiding near Majar, located adjacent to the Border fence on the India side in the area near Village - Jodhawala in Abohar Sector," stated the BSF.

"As soon as the individual was challenged by patrolling party, he managed to escape away on a bike parked along the Link Road. Further, during a thorough search of the area, two plastic bottles filled with heroin, wrapped in green coloured cloth/pouch were recovered near the border fence,", added the BSF release. (ANI)

