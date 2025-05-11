Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 11 (ANI): Acting on precise intelligence, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops, in two separate operations, seized a packet of suspected heroin and a drone in Punjab on Sunday, dealing a blow to cross-border smuggling networks, according to officials.

In the first incident, BSF troops, in a joint search operation with Punjab Police, recovered one packet of suspected heroin weighing approximately 559 grams from a farming field near Rajatal village in Amritsar district during the afternoon, as stated in a press release.

In a subsequent operation, an extensive search by BSF personnel led to the recovery of a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a harvested field adjacent to Gola Dola village in Gurdaspur district.

Earlier on May 6, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police led to the arrest of three smugglers, in the village of Awanbasu, Amritsar, based on intelligence gathered by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The operation involved an ambush, resulting in the seizure of one pistol, one magazine, four live rounds, Rs 2000 in drug money, four smartphones, one motorcycle, one tractor, and 25 grams of heroin.

The apprehended smugglers are residents of the village of Kotla and Chak Dogar of the Amritsar district. Further questioning is being carried out by the Police to find out their illicit linkages.

This significant apprehension of narco-smugglers with the recovery of arms, ammunition and narcotics demonstrates the professional competence and unflinching dedication of the BSF troops and Punjab Police who are committed to securing the nation's border and combating the cross-border smuggling activities.

Earlier in this week, in another success against cross-border drone activity, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered two Pakistani drones in Punjab. (ANI)

