New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that the force is using indigenous developed border security technology that is at par with the technology available in other countries, to secure borders.

Singh told reporters here, "Under Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) smart fencing, sensors and night vision cameras were installed on borders to deter illegal infiltration and keep watch on other activities but they found that during usage when imported equipment develop snag, it takes time to fix and subsequently downtime increases."

"We have opted for indigenous developed border security technology that is at par with the imported one and very cost-effective. Even in case of any glitch or snag, it gets repaired or replaced quickly," said Singh.

He added that a Noida-based firm is supplying technology-based security equipment to BSF and an indigenous developed anti-drone system has also been installed at the Punjab border. (ANI)

