New Delhi, November 30: The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable has released the admit cards for Driving Efficiency Test (DET) for recruitment to the post of Bihar Police Driver Constable and Constable Driver in Bihar Home Guards. The e-admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the board. Candidates who have applied for the same can visit the official website of the CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in to check and download their admit cards for DET 2021. Punjab Police Constable Result 2021 Released, Check List of Shortlisted Candidates Online at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Candidates can download their respective admit cards from the official website by entering registration id, roll number or mobile number and date of birth. The admit card will carry important details and information regarding the examination such as reporting time, test date, time and venue, address and name of test centre among others. Scroll down to know how to download admit cards for DET from the official website of the board. UP Police Admit Card 2021 for SI and ASI Posts Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at uppbpb.gov.in.

Here Is How To Download Bihar CSBC Driver Constable DET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the board at csbc.bih.nic.in

On the home page select the tab for Bihar Police or Bihar Home Gaurds

Click on the link to download admit card

A new web page will open

Enter required credentials and click on 'Submit'

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. Candidates are advised to follow guidelines and instructions given in the admit card. In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, queries or confusions, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately and get the issue resolved.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2021 09:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).