Varanasi, Oct 23 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party MP Atul Rai was on Saturday booked under the Gangster Act, according to police.

Police said Rai has several criminal cases registered against himself.

The case has been registered at the Lanka police station.

Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said soon properties acquired by him from criminal activities will be confiscated.

